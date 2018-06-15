Vivid’s First Friday Five

Hey all, Natalie here!

We are kicking off a new chapter in our blog’s life, Vivid’s Friday Five. Inspired by Stduio McGee’s Sunday 7 we will post 5 design related things. Whether it be a sneak peek of a finished project, our favorite new product, or a yummy new cocktail we want to share it all with you.

So here it is!

1 – Chairish

We are online yall’! Now you can find our vintage finds, market samples, Greensboro Art, and more in our shop on Chairish! We are hard at work adding new items every day. Chairish is a one of a kind/vintage online shop. It’s a great resource for buying special pieces that can bring a whole space to life. Click HERE to start shopping!





2 – Matawi Tile

Today we finalized a backsplash design using this beautiful handcrafted tile. Matowi tile offers a variety of gorgeous art tiles that showcase arts and craft style. This is a quick rendering of the beautiful blue/green mountain landscape framed with two-tone border.

3- Teen Room

This week we met with one or younger clients, a rising high schooler with a love for fuzzy and pink! We won’t say what she’s going with just yet but here are the options! Let us know what room you like the best?!

4 – New Art!

We love having local art in our space! Check out these beauties that we just got in from Amy Goron!!!









5 – Fun weekend drink!

No matter if you are simply hanging out on your porch with friends or off on a summer adventure you have to try this delightful Moscato Lemonade. This is one of my favorite spiked lemonade recipes that remind me of fun summers as a kid but obviously with an adult twist!

Shout out to the naked grape for the recipe! Click here to CHECK IT OUT!