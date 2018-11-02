Travel: Camping on a Llama Farm

(Yes, I got to pet a llama!)

Natalie here with a full report on my most recent adventure. Last weekend I went camping with good friends on a gorgeous far near Charlottesville, Virginia. We arrived in the pouring rain just before sunset and were allowed to set up our tent in the large open show barn. The driving rain was deafening on the metal roof, but by the time we got into our sleeping bags it had calmed down.

The next morning was clear and warm. We ate our breakfast and met with the host who took us to meet the llamas!

Did you know that llamas are related camels?

Some of the Llamas just wanted to eat my phone! Their hair is super soft and curly, and they loved to be pet.

After our visit with the animals, we decided to move our camp down the hill by this gorgeous pond. (shown above) We set up camp right under the oak tree and watched the sun go down.