SUNDAY SEVEN

TODAY’S SUNDAY SEVEN IS BROUGHT TO US BY BLUE SKIES AND BLOOMING BRANCHES

First up is this sky blue Leaping Leopards wallcovering by F Schumacher. We love its whimsical take on a leopard print.

Second on our list are these lovely little face planters. Let’s face it, we dig all things faces, and when we can stick a plant in them, it’s a win win! available here, here and here.

Number three on our list is this bold graphic wallhanging. We love how it adds texture and interest and softness to a space.

Our fourth spot is this beautiful color blocked puff sleeved dress by Mara Hoffman. Pair it with chunky heels for a night out, or dress it down with a strappy pair of sandals.

Fifth on our list is this framed oil on canvas piece by Henrietta Dubrey available at Blueprint Gallery. We saw this in person at High Point Market, and would love to be able to place it into a client’s home.

This rug and pillow from Loloi available at Vivid is the perfect way to freshen up a space and add a springy punch of color.

And rounding out our list at number seven are these blooming kicks from Gola available at Anthropologie will put a spring in your step!