Sunday Seven November 3

03 November 2019

The temps are getting cooler and we’re leaning to warmer tones; we’re embracing fall with arms wide open.

  1. We love these four paintings by local super talent Amy Heywood. Amy works with various mediums and masters silhouettes as well as abstracts.

  2. Here’s a new planter/pot that we just added to the shop, stay tune for its appearance (and numerous others to land at the eshop soon)!
  3. Hot Damn Hot Lips! This bedroom by Kelly Wearstler in her Evocative Book is everything.
  4. And this space by Sania Pell and Beth Evans for Elle Decor Netherlands is pretty dang smoking too!
  5. Made Goods just does everything so well including this mirror.
  6. We love great wallpaper and we love puns too. Busted by Work and Sea nails both.
  7. Can’t help falling in love with this amazing Anthro dress.
  8. Oops, we got a little carried away and snuck in some Free Peep Shoes

 