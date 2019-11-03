Sunday Seven November 3
The temps are getting cooler and we’re leaning to warmer tones; we’re embracing fall with arms wide open.
- We love these four paintings by local super talent Amy Heywood. Amy works with various mediums and masters silhouettes as well as abstracts.
- Here’s a new planter/pot that we just added to the shop, stay tune for its appearance (and numerous others to land at the eshop soon)!
- Hot Damn Hot Lips! This bedroom by Kelly Wearstler in her Evocative Book is everything.
- And this space by Sania Pell and Beth Evans for Elle Decor Netherlands is pretty dang smoking too!
- Made Goods just does everything so well including this mirror.
- We love great wallpaper and we love puns too. Busted by Work and Sea nails both.
- Can’t help falling in love with this amazing Anthro dress.
- Oops, we got a little carried away and snuck in some Free Peep Shoes