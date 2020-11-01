Sunday Seven (November 1st)

Todays’ Sunday Seven is still inspired by the colorful foliage outside and the temps dipping on the mercury.

We’ve had our eye on this velvet dotty dress from Rebecca Taylor, and bonus! It’s on sale! These Marc Fisher suede lug sole boots are functional and beautiful. Available at Nordstrom. We’ve been sss spying snakes in lots of places, and this pillow from uber-talented Jungalow Home designer Justina Blakeney for Loloi home are a friendly way to sss snazz up your sss space This Whirling Sky wallpaper by Chasing Paper is giving us all the fall feels.

5. These Made Goods dalmatian print hair-on-hide patchwork pillows will add a little personality to any space. Available at Vivid!

6. CB2 Revives the best part of the 70’s with this leather funky and chunky daybed.

7. I love this Surya rug so much, I’m bringing it home to live in my kids’ lounge. 100% wool, and 100% awesome. It’s graphic, geometric, and ticks all my boxes for a long lasting design.

8. An added bonus item for today’s Sunday Seven. We’re so happy to bring on the Visual Comfort lighting into our collection of great vendors. They do lighting so well, and this lamp has earned a spot in our shop!