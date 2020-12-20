Sunday Seven (December 20)

Today’s Sunday Seven shows we’re still crushing on blush! It seems we just can’t get enough of the pale pinks and corals. To keep these tones from going too sweet, we like to edge them up with a bit of bold and moody black.

1. Number one on our list today is this fantastic bag from Ubuntu Life. The Go To Tote is on my list (it may be too late for Christmas, but cough cough, I do have a birthday coming up very soon. I love the Black and Eggshell, but I’m totally. digging the Mustard and Eggshell and the Dusty Rose too. Not only does this company make beautiful products, bags, bracelets, shoes, etc, but they also have a fantastic mission. Check out the Ubuntu life Foundation for more about who they are and what they do.

2. Next on the list are these black and white bone bead necklaces available online or at the shop. They come in an assortment of colors and patterns and add just a touch of worldly glam to any outfit.

3. These pillows from House of Cindy are some of our all time favorites. Cindy does an amazing job of curating textiles from around the world. Her eye and mix of pattern and texture make her pillows super special. Drop by the shop or check out our pillows on the e-shop.

4. The H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection is hawt. This Lycocell-blend blouse sparks pure joy for me. I love the puff sleeves, the ruffled collar and the small floral pattern.

5. This weird and wonderful face wallpaper mural from Murals Wallpaper makes a statement. It could be great in a powder room or a dining room or a bedroom or hallway, or a nursery! Let’s face it, it would look great in any room!. I love the soft nude colorway.

6. This Leseung bench from Blaxand will add interest and texture to any space. The charcoal finish adds a little edge and drama.

7. Last on the list are these gold metallic zip-up sneakers from P448 and available at Anthropologie. The sparkle and shine creates a touch of luxury.