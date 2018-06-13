Summertime Patio Fun!

Summertime Patio Fun!

Hi, all! Kelsey here.

If you are anything like me, you enjoy being outside during the summertime. So why not learn how to bring that indoor style to the exterior of the space! Here are 5 tips for creating an outdoor space for you and your family and friends.

1-Use curtains!

Curtains create an environment outside that feels like its really inside. This might sound like an odd concept to some, however it can make your outdoor space feel soft, and more pulled together.

2-Outdoor String Lights

String lights are one of those things that just spruces up a space in a heartbeat. They have a whimsical feeling as well as provide a source of lighting whenever the sun goes down on those warm summer nights.

3-Outdoor Rugs

Outdoor rugs are a great focal point in front of your outdoor sofa or under your outdoor dining table. A rug can change the look of an outdoor space from ordinary to extraordinary!

4-Outdoor Pillows for the furniture

Pillows can be a show-stopper no matter what the setting is!

5-Tile your patio!

Here’s the thing, if you can do a tiled floor inside, you can also do it outside. Tiled surfaces can make a huge statement through the colors and the patterns that you can choose from.