Spooky Every Day
01 November 2018
In honor of Halloween, we’ve put together a few of our favorite spooky or kooky things that will work all year round in your home.
1 – Witching Hour Wallpaper by Lindsey Cowles
Do you see faces? I do, or maybe I’m just hexed.
2 – Bug Balls
These acrylic bug balls are so creepy cool! We can imagine a pool table racked with these. Rhino Beetle, left pocket!
3 – Ruby and Rico
These little porcelain dolls were supposedly put in children’s pockets and when the dolls were cold, the kids would remember to go home so they wouldn’t freeze to death. We like sticking them in plants or just creeping people out with them!
4. Black Paint
Black rooms are so sexy and dramatic and beautiful all year round.
