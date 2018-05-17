Royal Blush: A wedding inspired Palette

In honor of the royal wedding, we created a coordinating color palette! The rumored flower arrangements include White and Pink Roses, Peonies, White Blossoms, and Foxgloves.

The touches of light pink and gold made this space revived, new and fresh looking just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will look come Saturday, May 19th. So here is a palette we put together to inspire you to decorate your space in a way that will promote these same feelings.

Colors Left to Right (White Dove, Chatsworth Cream, Dorset Gold, Rose Bisque)

Love this color palette? Check out the full project here!