Orange You Glad Its Not Gray

Hi, my name is Amy! This beautiful and bright vignette I designed is inspired by the vibrant colors of spring and summer. I composed this space using bold orange pieces to create a comfortable but fun atmosphere. The warmth of the orange hue reflects the heat of the summer and adds a playfulness aesthetic to a sophisticated space. The softness in the accent pieces is inspired by the elegance and softness of a sunset after a long summer day.