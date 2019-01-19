One Room Refresh with Vivid

Vivid Interiors is hosting a One Room Refresh

For those who are intimidated by the thought of hiring a designer to come into your home, this is a nice little gateway to tiptoe into the tulips of interior design! In a group setting, our design team will look over your current floor plan, pictures of your space, and help you to create a dream design vision with the tools to see it through.

We pride ourselves on our full service design, but we realize that it is not an option for everyone; and some people really like to be a part of the design process, but maybe feel a bit overwhelmed wondering where to begin. Have no fear, we’re here to help! It does require just a little bit of homework to begin, but it’s pretty quick and simple.

First, choose your room that needs the most help. Take pictures of every wall and try to get an overall photo if possible. Take pictures of any items that you want to keep in the space, and take pictures of items that you might want to replace. If you have a favorite room in your house or artwork, or something that can be a springboard into the design process, take pictures of those things as well!

Next, we will need measurements. We’ll need measurements of the overall room (length, width and ceiling height) as well as any architectural features (windows, doors, fireplaces, built-in bookshelves). Also take measurements of any current furniture that will remain in the space. Natalie has created a template and guideline for measuring that we will send out to all who enroll in the ORR. It’s also very handy to get measurements of the window for window treatments. For drapery panels, we need the space between the crown of the window and the outside trim of the window, as well as the overall height from the bottom of the crown moulding (if there is any) to the floor. We will also need the overall length of the windows. For roman shades, it is helpful to know if they would mount inside the window (if there is enough room inside) or outside mount. If in doubt, take measurements for both (and pictures too).

Start pinning or collecting images. If there are any design inspiration places where you have already started, collect those ideas and put them together on a Pinterest board or save them on your Instagram, or print them out! Usually, we would get a feel for your style when we come to your house for a consultation, but since this is an in studio workshop, bring your inspiration to us. It will help us nail down the design direction. Don’t be afraid if it feels a little all over the place. Once we start looking through inspiration boards, we can usually find a common thread.

Come to the workshop, where Laura, Gina, Natalie and our design assistants will assist you in pulling together a beautiful look and design plan for your space. We’ll work with our fabrics, wallpapers, rugs, furnishings and accessories. We will offer paint suggestions, space planning advice and within a two week turn-around, we’ll have a comprehensive proposal with a shopping list, samples and a step by step guide to create the room of your dreams. Did we mention we’ll be serving up some good nosh and beverages and you’ll be in the company of some super fun folks?

Reserve your place. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up soon, we’ve made it super easy with a link right here!