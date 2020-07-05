Living Vivid (A Sunday Seven)

Today’s Sunday Seven is from our feature column in Mod Society Magazine.

We made us this Bourbon Smash cocktail from Southern Living. Find the recipe here. The o.j. and basil make this a refreshing summery cocktail and we even added a little dash of orange seltzer into ours for a little fizz!

We love the chunky laid back shape of this Jia Chair and Ottoman by Atelier de Troupe. The design is so simple and we could drop these into a beach house or lake house (or mountain house) so easily!

The pattern and soft delicious texture of this Kuba Cay fabric from Zinc Textiles has us wanting to use it in all kinds of applications. It would make great pillows or we could see going even bigger and using it for a statement chair or sofa.

Check out the other color ways too!

We love the bold color patterns and the nod to Josef Albers’ color blocks that En Shalla uses to create these food bags. Check out more of their story about their foodbag charity program on their site.

We’re putting in the work and reading up to try to become better and more informed allies in this very important time.

Race for Profit by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo are two that are currently on our reading list.

We’ve shown her paintings before, but this piece called Adorned by Greensboro local artist Amy Heywood really resonates with us. There’s something so captivating in this painting that pulls us in and leaves us longing to know her story.

You know how we feel about shoes, and these Chie Mahara Kaela Black sandals are the perfect summer choice. They’re dressy enough for a night out, or you could dress them down with a pair of jeans and a tee shirt! I’m a 37 just in case you’re feeling generous!

And finally, this Free People statement Moroccan collar necklace has been sitting in my cart for an eternity. I love the relaxed look of the button closure on the fabric dazzled up with the metallic beading and coins. It also comes in black!