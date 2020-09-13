Living Vivid (A Sunday Seven with Mod Society Magazine)

Happy Sunday everybody! Today’s Living Vivid Feature is from the September/October

Mod Society Magazine. Head over to check it out!



We had just gotten back from the High Point Mini market where we found some pretty amazing finds and were feeling pretty happy with ourselves!



We found these two spectacular black gear drum tables that are available in store or on our website.



These earrings from Lexi Peterson at IndieRecords are giving us all kinds of feels. Check out her website and instagram for more of her beautiful works.

We are always a sucker for anything Kelly Wearstler, and this onyx graffito wallpaper is one of our favorites. She’s added new colorways, but we are still quite smitten with this one.

Noir Furniture pushes the lines of beautiful furniture and accessories with just the right amount of edge. We are super stoked to announce that we carry Noir in our store now. Drop in soon to check out the pieces that we have in stock. We’re especially loving the Nebula Chair and Consuelo Console below.



Friend and architect Jenny Myers has turned her talents to making jewelry and handbags that are just as beautiful as they are sculptural. Check out her IG for more inspiration



We fashioned up this delicious cocktail that we are calling a South End Stinger. It’s a rum based lime a and simple syrup concoction garnished with a lime, cilantro and jalapeno to add a kick! Sprinkle in a little salt to make it sing. Recipe to follow!



Created in a time of quarantine in March and April, Crystal Miller painted a series of art to remember and respect a time of uncertainty. Using deep blues and blacks (a bit of departure from her lighter and brighter works) these pieces known as the Impact Collection express the darkness against hope. Rise Up is still available in our shop and really resonates with us.