INTERN SPOTLIGHT! Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Stevie Lynch, I am twenty-one years old, and I attend Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. I study Interior Design and I’m from Greenville, South Carolina.

What made you interested in interior design?

Growing up, I was always around design work because of my mother being an Interior Architect. Seeing everything my mother did, going to job sites with her, and seeing how all the planning, drafting, design work, and choosing different finishes played into how everything came together was my favorite part. By the end of middleschool/beginning of high school, I knew without a doubt that I wanted to pursue a career in the design field.

Who are some of your design icons?

Laura Day and Le Corbusier.

Describe your design aesthetic

I would say that my design aesthetic is contemporary mixed with some traditional. I do like European design as well because it’s so different from our culture and offers plenty of color to every design.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Since there are no two days alike at Vivid Interiors, what I do ranges from cleaning, organizing and straightening up to re-arranging the shop to help showcase different pieces, or allow for more pieces to come into the shop. I also help pick out materials, furniture, fixtures & equipment for client projects.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I love helping pick out different materials for clients, and re-arranging the shop for new pieces coming into the shop.

Who are your favorite musicians?

Some of my favorite musicians that I enjoy listening to are Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, Cody Johnson, Blackbear, Big Sean, Khalid, and Logic.

Favorite drink?

My favorite drink is Sweet Tea.

What is your sign?

Aries

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

I would love to share a meal with the man who lives on forever, Jesus.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Three words that describe me would be determined, motivated, and resourceful.

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation, I plan on working for my parent’s company, Jeff Lynch Appliance & TV Center that is located in Greenville, South Carolina. While working there in the Design Department, I will be taking on new design projects independently and with other design employees. I also plan on expanding the Design Department into a larger department to take on more jobs and cover more ground.