Intern Spotlight (Sinaya Lawson)

1. Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Sinaya Lawson and I am studying Interior Architecture at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida.

2. What made you interested in interior design?

My best friend introduced me to HGTV in high school and that’s when I fell in love with transforming spaces. The more I watched and looked into a career in interior design I became more interested and pursued my degree!

3. Who are some of your design icons?

A designer that comes to mind is Keita Turner. I believe our design philosophy aligns and she’s based in New York City!

4. Describe your design aesthetic.

I believe my design aesthetic can be characterized as abstract, luxe, and cohesive. I really appreciate a well thought out design that flows from space to space. I really enjoy including different types of materials to add to the abstract and luxe feeling. Eventually, I want materiality to be a specialty of mine to be able to design high-end small hotels, boutiques, and residences.

5. What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

What I do at Vivid depends on the day! For example, at the beginning of my internship, we went to High Point Furniture Market and staged for Intercon. I can help with things in the shop like organizing fabrics, hanging art/decor, or even painting. I have drawn AutoCad floor plans and elevations for projects and dropped fabrics off to a seamstress. I have also seen an install at a client’s home and measured for upcoming products.

6. What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

One of the best things about interning at Vivid is being apart of a team of strong, goal-oriented women. Also, how much they care about the community and the local feel of their shop that’s located in Downtown Greensboro. These women are always actively trying to help us with what we’re trying to achieve out of this internship and it is really appreciated. Vivid makes me feel comfortable in my skin and is always willing to learn more about their interns.

7. Who are your favorite musicians?

I more so have favorite genres but my favorite musicians of all time are Beyonce and Drake. My favorite musicians of right now are Summer Walker, Kehlani, and Brent Faiyaz.

8. Favorite drink?

My favorite drink is sweet tea.

9. What is your sign?

I am a Leo 🙂

10. If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

If I could invite anyone to dinner it would be my Nana’s mom, she passed right before I was born, and from what I’ve been told she was the sweetest woman.

11. Tell us three words that describe you.

Outgoing, Honest, & Passionate

12. What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation, I plan to stay in Greensboro for a semester to maybe get another internship and to save money because my goal is to connect with designers in Washington, D.C and expand my network so I can be able to move up north.