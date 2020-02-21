Intern Spotlight (Rosie)

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from. My name is Rosalba Ortiz, but I go by Rosie. I’m an Interior Design student at Randolph Community College, and I’m from Asheboro, NC.

What made you interested in interior design/graphic design? My love for art and furniture led me to discover interior design. I think it started when I was 9 years old, when I made a doll house made out of cardboard.

Who are some of your design icons? I don’t have a specific icon, but I respect and admire those designers who don’t give up on themselves and their dreams. The confidence designers project is something I strive for.

Describe your design aesthetic. Organic, rustic, earthy, and global.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors? I’m excited to learn about the retail side of the interior design world. I’m drawn to all the colors and textures that Vivid Interiors project.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid? I love watching designers work, it’s so intriguing and I learn so much from that, from communicating with clients to working behind the scenes.

Who are your favorite musicians? Billie Eilish, Lana del Rey, and Siddhartha.

Favorite drink? Grapefruit soda/juice

What is your sign? My zodiac sign is Libra

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be? If I can invite anyone to dinner it would be my siblings and nephews that live in Mexico right now, I have the opportunity to see them once a year, but I don’t think that’s enough.

Tell us three words that describe you. Quiet, adaptable, and considerate.

What are your plans after graduation? Get a job, maybe in the department of retail, or working with sketch-up, I also enjoy doing mood boards.