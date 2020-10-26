Intern Spotlight (Riddhi Darji)

INTERN SPOTLIGHT | Riddhi Darji

-Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Riddhi Darji. I go to UNCG majoring in Interior Architecture. I was born and raised in India.

-What made you interested in interior design?

Art is what got me into Interior design. Everything related to color, pattern, furniture, materials and creating a certain type of mood that would best the environment.

-Who are some of your design icons?

I get very inspired by the work of Kelly Wearstler, she brings different elements, colors and pattern that go so well together. Love the way she uses plants to make space feel more refreshing and energetic.

A minimal designer that I get inspired by is joseph dirand. I love the way he uses his furniture to define the space. I love the molding aspect that he uses in the space, it bring an interesting character into the space.

-Describe your design aesthetic

My design aesthetic uses balance, color, and pattern which are the most important things for me.

-What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

So far, I have been rearranging and keeping the space neat and clean. Adding new products into the website so that clients can buy them.

Currently working on renovating a salon that I am super excited about because of the freedom of designing that we are receiving and a mural that we will paint.

-What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

Everyone is flexible and laid back. It’s very intimate which means I’ll get one on one experience with everyone. The location is perfect. The seating layout is great because I can see everyone, and no one is at the hierarchy. It’s always inspiring because we are surrounded by furniture, wallpaper, different lighting fixtures, different paintings, etc.

-Who are your favorite musicians?

I love Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

-Favorite drink?

Water.

-What is your sign?

Infinity

-If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

My Grandfather because he lived to eat.

-Tell us three words that describe you.

Adaptive, Artistic, multilingual.

-What are your plans after graduation?

Get a job as an Interior designer in Charlotte for couple of years and maybe do master’s in architecture.