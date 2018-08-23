INTERN SPOTLIGHT: REAGAN BRAY

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Reagan Bray and I am a third year student in the Interior Architecture program at University of North Carolina at Greensboro. I am from High Point, North Carolina, so right down the road have been here my whole life.

What made you interested in interior design?

I always loved to draw, ever since I was little I was drawing spaces or furniture for my enjoyment. I loved buying things from thrift store and repainting them and adding new hardware. However, I didn’t feel like I should do this and instead I started out at Catawba College playing softball and majoring in biochemistry. This was a huge mistake, my friend ended up telling me about the program at UNCG, so I checked it out and it felt right.

Who are some of your design icons?

I have always looked up to my grandmother, even though she is not a designer; however, she has worked with furniture manufactures for years. She is great at picking out colors and materials that will go perfect for a space. A huge designer I am in love with is Joanna Gaines, which is very cliche I know but she is great. I Love her rustic and farmhouse style, she can always take something, that many believe would not have potential, and makes it new.

Describe your design aesthetic

When I look at my designs it is very rustic and industrial. I love nude colors, metal, and wood. Something about it is clean and fresh. I believe in taking old things and giving them a new life. Nothing makes me happier then to walk into a building and see original hardwood floors, exposed brick, and exposed ceilings.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Here at Vivid I am an intern. I work on keeping the store organized and clean. I also get the opportunity to listen to the work that goes on between clients and even get experience by helping out and talking to clients.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I like the relaxed environment here at Vivid. It is very easy to be comfortable and talk to everyone and get all your questions answered.

Who are your favorite musicians?

My favorite musicians are John Mayer and Brothers Osborne.

Favorite drink?

Sweet Tea

What is your sign?

Aquarius

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

I would invite Jesus to dinner just to thank Him for the opportunities and the life He has given me.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Organized, outgoing, and optimistic

What are your plans after graduation?

After I graduate I would love to work with a commercial design firm. I want to learn as much as I can in a smaller business so that one day I can move onto a bigger firm and do huge designs all over the world.