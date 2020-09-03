Intern Spotlight (Nej Harris)

My name is Nejla Harris, I am from Raleigh, North Carolina. I currently attend UNCG majoring in Interior Architecture with a minor in African-American studies. What made me interested in interior design/architecture is how little I knew of it. Some of my favorite designer icons are Mikel Welch and Mutoni sketches. Describing my design aesthetic I would say I bring modernity into spiritualism. I consider my work clean cut but still has a vintage cluster aesthetic. At Vivid Interiors I hope to get an experience with first-hand design meetings as well as recognition among materials and develop my communication skills with others. What do I like best about interning if it is the environment! I feel so welcomed even though I am working alongside wonderful people I’ve never met before. My favorite musician is J. Cole because of his lyrical display in his music. My favorite drink is orange juice. It always tastes refreshing in the morning, especially cold. My sign is Leo and my birthday is July 24, 1999. If I could invite anyone to dinner living or dead it would be Morgan Freeman. Three words that describe me are free spirited, bright and passionate. My plan for after graduation is to continue my career in interior architecture and pursue a master’s degree in architecture as well as professionally working in the field. Hopefully developing some abilities to travel to continue to learn every chance I get.