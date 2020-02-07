Intern Spotlight (Michael Drolet)

-Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

Michael Drolet, Randolph Community College. East Stroudsburg, PA

-What made you interested in interior design?

I absolutely love the problem-solving aspect, getting to work with people and of course I absolutely love to create a space that people love coming home to that truly reflects the home’s occupants.

-Who are some of your design icons?

Dorothy Draper, Tony Duquette

-Describe your design aesthetic

Maximalism, traditional with a breath of fresh air, whimsical

-What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

I’m an intern who is interested in learning both able to proficiently use the Studio Designer program through the creation of purchase orders, billing, etc. and gain confidence in Residential Design by working with a residential client from initial consultation to final installation

-What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

The people, the friendly atmosphere, their inspiring designs, their vision and their style

-Who are your favorite musicians?

Britney Spears, Madonna, Lizzo, Tsar B

-Favorite drink?

A buttery Chardonnay or a Cabernet Sauvignon

-What is your sign?

Virgo

-If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

Jesus. I got some questions for him.

-Tell us three words that describe you.

Colorful, friendly, funny

-What are your plans after graduation?

To move back to New York City to pursue a career in both Acting and Interior Design.