Intern Spotlight: Marina Barenguer

INTERN SPOTLIGHT!

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.

My name is Marina Berenguer. I am currently studying Interior Design at the amazing High Point University. I am originally from São Paulo, Brazil, but have been living in North Carolina for the past 3 years.

What made you interested in interior design/graphic design?

Seeing how other countries represent their culture in the spaces. Mostly by traveling to Spain, and Italy and seeing spaces that famous architect have created, and until today are being admired by several people. When I was younger I would daydream of one day impacting people like that and creating spaces that are admired through the ages.

Who are some of your design icons?

Jonathan Adler, Ashley Stark, Fernanda Marques, Antonio Gaudi.

Describe your design aesthetic.

My design aesthetic is contemporary, using new upcoming furniture mixed with older style furniture. I like quirky furniture’s that are older pieces reinvented towards new purpose.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

I am an intern at Vivid Interiors.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I like the casual atmosphere and how nice everyone is!

Who are your favorite musicians?

My favorite musicians are Seu Jorge, Queen, Duke Dumont, Coldplay. (I am very eclectic listener) I like all types of music.

Favorite drink?

Pineapple and mint juice.

What is your sign?

Sagittarius.

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

I would meet with Michelle Obama. I would love to talk to her and see her points of view on today’s society.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Friendly, Organized, Motivated.

What are your plans after graduation?

After I graduate I want to go back to Brazil and hopefully after a little bit more of experience open my own Interior Design firm.