Intern Spotlight- Lillie

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Lillie Price, and I attend Radford University in Virginia. I am a rising senior in the design department with a concentration in interiors. I am from a town right outside of Greensboro called Pleasant Garden.

What made you interested in interior design/graphic design?

I have grown up in a right-brained family that always encouraged creativity and art. I have also been exposed to interior design through family friends in the industry, but the major point of interest in my life was my high school interior design class. My teacher, Valerie Williams, really encouraged my spark for design and pushed me to go after my dreams.

Who are some of your design icons?

I am still learning about designers and determining who I desire to be like. However, there are a few notable places in Greensboro that I consider much of the reason that I find design so exciting. These include: Proximity Hotel, The O’Henry, and Revolution Mill Studios.

Describe your design aesthetic.

I am still working through what my design aesthetic is as I learn more about the history of design styles and gain exposure of the industry. However, I always value a functional yet beautiful space, especially when texture (both visual and tactile), pattern, and color are involved.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Interior Design Intern

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

The Vivid team is welcoming and hilarious which makes learning from them even more exciting.

Who are your favorite musicians?

I couldn’t pick just one overall musician, but my recent favorites have been H.E.R., Ella Mai, and Beyoncé.

Favorite drink?

Wine!

What is your sign?

Sagittarius

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

My mother always tells me stories about my Great Grandmother, Grandma Lillie. She is my namesake, and I would love to show her the way I’ve upheld her name.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Diligent, compassionate, inquisitive

What are your plans after graduation?

My dream is to design in the hospitality and retail industry, but I am remaining open to any opportunities that life throws my way.