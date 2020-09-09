Intern Spotlight (Kylie Newman)

-Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

Kylie Newman

4th year Interior Architect student at UNCG

From Asheboro

Have my Associates in Interior Design from Randolph Community College

-What made you interested in interior design?

I was inspired to become an interior designer from watching Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. I also have always loved designing rooms ever since sixth grade.

-Who are some of your design icons?

Honestly, I don’t have someone as my design icon. I find inspiration mainly on Pinterest.

-Describe your design aesthetic

I don’t know what my design aesthetic is.

I feel as though I don’t have just one design aesthetic. I love to do just about all designs. I love designing with grey. I want all my designs to be positive and fits my clients personality and needs. I want to create a space my client will love. My designs are calming and relaxing.

-What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Intern. Find names and dimensions of light fixtures and furniture. Will start pricing things as well.

-What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I like interning at Vivid because of the amazing women that I get to work with and learn from. I love the atmosphere in Vivid.

-Who are your favorite musicians?

Thomas Rhett, Adele, Little Mix, I listen to about everything.

-Favorite drink?

Sweet tea and Coke

-What is your sign?

Aries

-If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

Walt Disney or Robin Williams

-Tell us three words that describe you.

Kind, Bubbly, Genuine

-What are your plans after graduation?

I’m still deciding what I want to do after I graduate. I love Residential design, but I also enjoy working in photography studios and Commercial Design. I want to start a family someday later on.