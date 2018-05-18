INTERN SPOTLIGHT: Kelsey Pendleton

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Kelsey Pendleton and I am from Randleman, North Carolina. I am currently studying Interior Design with a minor in Fine Arts at Western Carolina University.

What made you interested in interior design?

My interest in Interior Design started when I was a freshman in high school. I began taking a lot of art classes and from that point on I knew I wanted to have a career in a creative, yet challenging field of work and that is how I became interested in interior design.

Who are some of your design icons?

Some of my design icons would have to be Joanna Gaines and Frank Lloyd Wright. I love the architecture that Wright’s designs hold. His designs are challenging and what appear to be impossible structures, however the structures he built were so research based that it really emphasises how important research based design is. Joanna Gaines is one of my design icons because she takes on some of the biggest challenges and it goes unnoticed how much work her and her husband put into the spaces they take on. Also, I look up to how she “breaks the norm” so to say, by taking on commercial based projects when she used to solely only take on residential projects.

Describe your design aesthetic

My design aesthetic is modern with a traditional take on spaces. I like traditional floor plan layouts without everything being an open concept, however, I like the modern aspect of having clean and simple lines merged with traditional patterns to create an overall space with unique character.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

At Vivid Interiors, I assist with daily needs such as straightening up the shop as well as behind the scenes design services. I specify fabric samples and assist with any part of the design process for clients that Gina and Laura need help with.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

My favorite thing about being an intern at Vivid is that I get to learn from experience of how to work as a team and how the design process is done for a client. I love getting this hands on experience and being able to learn all of this from such amazing mentors.

Who are your favorite musicians?

My favorite musician is Thomas Rhett.

Favorite drink?

My favorite drink is Orange Juice.

What is your sign?

My sign is Sagittarius.

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

If I could invite anyone to dinner it would have to be Ellen Degeneres because she is so funny and so kind.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Kind, Organized, and Motivated.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plans after graduation are to find a full time interior design job in the residential field. In addition to this plan, I want to sit for my NCIDQ test. After all of this, I would love to specialize in the Kitchen and Bath residential design industry.