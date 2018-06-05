INTERN SPOTLIGHT: Emily Kendall

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Emily Kendall. I’m a rising senior at High Point University, majoring in Interior Design! I was born and raised in Maryland, but now have a special place in my heart for North Carolina after going to school here for the last few years.

What made you interested in interior design?

I’ve dreamt of being an Interior Designer since I was 7, after one day I decided to sketch a bedroom for my [then on the way] baby brother. From that point forward, as a child, I would wake up early on weekends and watch HGTV, spending hours creating my own unique spins on the design challenges of various shows. As I continued to grow up my love for design only blossomed!

Who are some of your design icons?

Two of my biggest design icons are Candice Olson, whose designs fare more clean and traditional, and David Bromstad, whose designs always feature a vibrant dose of color.

Describe your design aesthetic

I’ve come to know my own personal aesthetic as a crux between old and new, placing a fresh and vivid twist on a balance of vintage adornment and modern simplicity.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Simply put, I am a design intern at Vivid Interiors. However, my experience so far has included an array of tasks including styling store displays, assisting with phase work on client projects, and engaging with customers. Every day is something exciting and different!

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I’m most excited about our design team here at Vivid. Between co-owners/ head designers Gina and Laura, as well as junior designer Natalie and our team of 6 interns, the creativity running through our veins is contagious and cultivates an inspiring, energetic environment to learn and grow in as a designer.

Who are your favorite musicians?

Pentatonix and Halsey.

Favorite drink?

COFFEE!

What is your sign?

I’m a Gemini.

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

If I had the chance, I would invite Jay Gatsby to dinner (from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby). His character was always a person who seemed to have a captivating personality to me, and I am fascinated by the glamor and exuberance of the Roaring 20’s.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Optimistic, nurturing, & creative.

What are your plans after graduation?

Right after I graduate in 2019, I plan to gain experience by working for a residential design firm or furniture company; however, my dream job down the road is to be an interior designer for a non-profit (Habitat for Humanity, Humble Design, Sunny on a Ranney Day, etc.) where I can use design as a means to serve those in need.