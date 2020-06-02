Intern Spotlight (Diana)

1.Tell us a little about yourself.

Hi I’m Diana Wanja! I am originally born and raised in Kenya and relocated to the United States when I was 13. I attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a focus on Interior Design.

2. What made you interested in interior design?

I originally thought I wanted to be a graphic designer until I met an interior designer who moved from Florida and to our church. Listening to her experiences and looking at her work peaked my interests. So I job shadowed a local interior designer who worked on residential projects my sophomore year of high school. I fell in love with how she worked with clients and helped transform their visions and knew that’s what I wanted to do.

3. Who are some of your design icons?

I have a couple of design icons, from designers such as Frank Lloyd Wright to modern designers who dabble in all forms of design such as Kelly Wrestler. I appreciated his life and personality from my history classes and was one the few architects whose story was able to come through in his designs & inevitably ended up transforming the architecture field in his day. He was fearless and consistent and that was inspiring.

4. Describe your design aesthetic.

I would have to describe my design aesthetic as a mixture between contemporary and modern. I love working on spaces that I can include new and exciting pieces that come out from different manufacturers, but I also like to make spaces feel like a “home” by including some modern touches as well!

5.What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Currently at Vivid I am a design Intern working alongside Laura and Gina as well as three other amazing interns from my school on various residential projects that they have going on right now.

6. What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

Not only do I enjoy the warm and comfortable feeling we all receive from Gina and Laura, but I love the fact that I am getting a hands on experience that I have been waiting for. Such as going to consultation meetings, helping them with their clients in the field, is becoming something that I really enjoy.

7. Who are your favorite musicians?

My favorite female musician would have to be Nicki Minaj ever since high school when it comes to hip hop. I am also a big reggae fan so its only right to include Popcan and Roman Virgo on this list.

8. Favorite drink?

A Mango Arizona and it HAS to be cold.

9. What is your sign?

I am a Leo!

10. If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

This is such a good question! I would probably end up inviting Nicki Minaj. I would love to sit down with her and really dig into her life. Being an all time fan, I relate to a lot of her music and the experiences she has gone through and that’s why I love her so much. So I just know I would have so many questions to ask of her

11. Tell us three words that describe you.

If I could have three words describe me they would have to be, Fun, Confident, and Caring.

12. What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation I plan on moving to Atlanta within the next year and working for a local residential design firm that would take me in!