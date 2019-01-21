INTERN SPOTLIGHT: AMY FLEENER

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.

My name is Amy Fleener, and I am from Clarksburg, Md. I came down to North Carolina to study Interior Design at High Point University. I am a third-year student that is passionate about interior design.

What made you interested in interior design/graphic design?

Growing up, I have always enjoyed art, history, and culture. When I was 12 years old, I went to work with a family friend who was an interior designer and fell in love with the profession. Being an interior designer allows me to combine my passion for art, history, and culture and put it into a space for people to enjoy.

Who are some of your design icons?

Joanna Gaines, I.M. Pei, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Victoria Beckham

Describe your design aesthetic.

I enjoy a design that is functional and brightens up a space with a farm house aesthetic. I love natural materials with pops of color to create a unique design.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Interior Design Intern

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I like the enthusiastic spirit of my coworkers and the relaxed atmosphere. This makes for a comfortable and enjoyable work space to bounce ideas off of each other.

Who are your favorite musicians?

I love country music, so any artist is great, but my all-time favorite is Thomas Rhett.

Favorite drink?

Coffee

What is your sign?

Gemini

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

I would invite Victoria Beckham. She is one of my favorite design icons and I would love to learn about her style and what inspired her passion for charity work.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Motivated, organized, and optimistic

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation, I would love to work for a residential design company. I love the freedom with residential design and working with clients to create a functional space to make them happy and live a better life.