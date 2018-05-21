Intern Spotlight: Amber McCullough

INTERN SPOTLIGHT!

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

I’m Amber McCullough. I started in the Interior Architecture program at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2015. I am now three hours away from Washington, NC, where I graduated high school. I will be graduating from UNCG in 2018.

What made you interested in interior design?

I started watching design television shows as a child and modeling interiors with shoe boxes. I always stayed interested in fine arts (painting, drawing, crafts) throughout school but I did not become involved in the field again until I chose to major in Interior Architecture.

Who are some of your design icons?

I would say that one of my favorite designers is Nate Berkus because of his ability to blend different styles in a seamless way. I also like Kelly Wearstler for her bold, elaborate designs.

Describe your design aesthetic

Scandinavian, Collected, Blended. Clean, neutral spaces with bright pops of jewel tone and pastel colors are fun and relaxing.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

I just started as an Intern. So far, I’ve organized fabric samples, hung art, and chose wallpaper for a residential client. Everyday is new learning experience.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I like that everyday is something new. There’s always an opportunity to learn a different aspect of design. I like that I’m constantly learning.

Who are your favorite musicians?

My favorite three musicians to listen to would be Lana Del Rey, Etta James, Sam Cooke, and Amy Winehouse. My favorite genres are motown, jazz, and pop.

Favorite drink?

Coca Cola

What is your sign?

Sagittarius

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

Athena

Tell us three words that describe you.

Introverted, Goofy, Friendly

What are your plans after graduation?

I’m going to relax for a few days and take my last vacation for a while. I’d like to permanently leave the state and go to either Colorado or Washington, D.C. I’d like to begin in a firm that will allow me to work on a variety of projects. I’d like to get more experience in hospitality and small scale corporate design. I’ve also enjoyed my experience with product design and would like to explore it more.