Intern Spotlight: Adriana Lane

INTERN SPOTLIGHT!

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Adriana Lane, I am a rising junior at North Carolina State University, and I am double majoring in Design Studies and Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship!

What made you interested in interior design?

Ever since I was little, I have always loved design and visual art. My mom is an artist and exposed me to creativity at a very young age. I began my design career through many years of art classes, and always knew that I wanted to pursue a creative career in the future. I fell in love with the design school at NC State, and could not imagine a more perfect environment to immerse myself in design. I have always been very interested in interior design, and am interested in pursuing a master’s degree in interior architecture.

Who are some of your design icons?

I have always loved Joanna Gaines and her simple and classic style. I also love Jonathan Adler and his bold, vintage, and eclectic flair.

Describe your design aesthetic

My design aesthetic is classically modern with a twist of bohemian and vintage. I love neutral palettes with the perfect splash of color and personality.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

I do a variety of tasks at Vivid, and help overall with the design needs for that day. I help organize the shop, take photos for online merchandising, help with client work, and anything behind the scenes that needs to be done.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I love working with such creative people in such a positive, inspiring environment. I really like how everyday at Vivid is different, and how you never know what you might be doing that day!

Who are your favorite musicians?

I love the Avett Brothers, Leon Bridges, Ed Sheeran, Vance Joy and the Head and the Heart.

Favorite drink?

Cheerwine!

What is your sign?

I am a Gemini.

-If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

If I could invite anyone to dinner, I would love to have dinner with Michelle Obama. She is such an inspiring and incredible woman, I would love to meet her!

Tell us three words that describe you.

I am positive, outgoing, and energetic.

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation, I plan to find a full time job in design, while also pursuing a Master’s in either Interior Architecture, or Business Administration. I also hope to own my own design firm later down the road!