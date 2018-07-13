Friday Five – Wallpaper Edition

Emily here! It’s no secret that at Vivid Interiors we love the life that vibrant colors and creative patterns can breathe into a space… after all, “vivid” is in our name! We sell all kinds of wallpapers and what better way to add a captivating twist to a design than with wallpaper? Without further ado, this week for Friday Five we are sharing 5 wallpapers that add a splash of radiance, and a little fun, to any project.

1 – DREAMY WALL MURAL BY FEATHR

This wall covering features strong shades of blue, from royal to off gray and every shade in-between. Its pattern makes quite a splash through its water-colored appearance and loosely channels the beauty to uncover within nature. Keyword for this pattern: DEPTH!

2 – INNER BEAUTY BY YORK WALLCOVERINGS

Shades of lilac, lavender, and cream throughout this wallpaper add a gentle touch of femininity and a subtle dose of color. It’s pattern, mirrored across, resembles kaleidoscopic views and is sure to liven up any space— even one that is traditionally inclined. Keyword for this pattern: EXQUISITE!

3 – APRX GRAND BY COLE AND SON

This blue-gray pattern, with some off-white pops, channels geometry the crisp angles and lines that define it. While simple, this wallpaper is fierce through its strong order and rich color contrast. Keyword for this pattern: IMPACTFUL!

4 – POPPIES BY GRAHAM & BROWN

Layered poppies on this wallpaper add hues of electric red and deep pink. The appearance of a soft watercolor technique adds delicacy and depth, draying the eye into the pattern. Keyword for this pattern: INTIMATE!

5 – NANA (PINK) BY HYGGE & WEST

Inspired by the regal leaf and banana tree, this leafy pattern adds luscious pops of mint, green, and pink in a graphic, yet organic way. This wallpaper, perfect as an accent, creates a tropical oasis in your very own space. Keyword for this pattern: SPUNKY!

We carry all these companies and more! If you are looking for wallpaper, come and visit our shop in downtown Greensboro. See you soon!