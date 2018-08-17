Friday Five – Studio Update

1 – New Artist!

We are excited to have a new local artist in our shop; Kelly Hovis! Come by to check out her art!

2 – Lakehouse love!

We are so excited to be working a lake house redesign for an amazing family! We are getting inspired and sketching out plans!

3 – We are in love with the color pallet!

We are not alone either! House Beautiful has similar pallets featured in their latest issue.

Art by Crystal Eadie Miller

4 – Still hooked on Hexes!

We are at it again; playing with hexagons and hexagon patterns! This time we are using hexagons in a commercial space to create storage options, fun patterns on the floor and even some retail display.

5 – New Art from Billy Cone!

We are loving this new lady!