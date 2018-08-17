Friday Five – Studio Update
17 August 2018 0
Friday Five – Studio Update!
1 – New Artist!
We are excited to have a new local artist in our shop; Kelly Hovis! Come by to check out her art!
2 – Lakehouse love!
We are so excited to be working a lake house redesign for an amazing family! We are getting inspired and sketching out plans!
Image Source
Image Source
3 – We are in love with the color pallet!
We are not alone either! House Beautiful has similar pallets featured in their latest issue.
Art by Crystal Eadie Miller
4 – Still hooked on Hexes!
We are at it again; playing with hexagons and hexagon patterns! This time we are using hexagons in a commercial space to create storage options, fun patterns on the floor and even some retail display.
Image Source
5 – New Art from Billy Cone!
We are loving this new lady!
No Comments