Friday Five – Spirit of Summer

Hi all! Emily here for Friday Five again. This week, in the spirit of summer, we’re sharing all things fruity, fresh, relaxing and reclusive— by the end of this read, all your bases will be covered to have a faultless summer afternoon. Enjoy!

1- HANS CHAIR BY CR LAINE

Sometimes the best moments throughout summer are the simple staycations right in your own home. If you’re looking for a way to have your own little bubble for an afternoon, to curl up with a sweet book or a fun craft, this plush chair is for you! It’s radiant, silver color is inviting; and, styling it with a plush pillow or throw makes it that much cozier! (P.s. – stop by our store to see this one in person!)

2 – FESTIVAL FLAIR PANAMA HAT BY STEVE MADDEN

A relaxing afternoon spent lounging under the sun can get a little toasty—and dangerous! Floppy hats are a perfect option to stay cool and protect yourself from sunburns. We love this spunky Steve Madden hat with blue, tan, pink, and black tassels finished with a multicolor Aztec print ribbon!

3 – CIRCLE WATERCOLOR PAINTINGS BY CRYSTAL MILLER

It’s no secret that here at Vivid Interiors we adore all things intricate, colorful, and one of a kind — artwork included! What better way to stretch out and relax than with a beautiful new painting to view? Blending two techniques sets this series apart from her other work. The white around the space was made with a stone finishing material creating layers of texture. The circles and the canvas edges are lined with a fine line of gold that is unique to this series. Then the centers are filled with large horizontal stroke. These watercolor pieces feature soft strokes of adorable pinks, blues, and other pastels. Let the inspiration begin!

4 – SPARKLING CHERRY PINEAPPLE LEMONADE BY LET’S DISH

Nothing completes a summer afternoon spent with a charming book and a pretty hat better than a vibrant, fruity drink like Sparkling Cherry Pineapple Lemonade! The pineapple and cherry flavors complement one another brilliantly, creating a fun twist on your traditional lemonade. Check out the recipe linked below—you only need a few simple ingredients!

5 – VENICE BEACH WALL MURAL BY LA FEATURE

The North Carolina heat can get little overbearing some days… so if spending a sunny afternoon inside with the chilly AC is for you, that’s alright! However, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on having a beachy oasis right at home. This wall mural features a tranquil pattern, made to have a water-colored appearance, that channels the beach with soft hues of baby blue, seafoam green, and sandy tan.