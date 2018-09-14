Friday Five – Florence

Hurricane Florence

We have been hearing all week about the power of Hurricane Florence. While Greensboro will be a relatively safe place to be; we prepared for the storm in our own way.

1 – This playlist rocks us like a hurricane

We always have music going in the shop and so Gina sturred up a great mix of all storm + rain-related songs. Give it a listen, click here!

2 – Blanket Fort!

When the power goes out (or even if it doesn’t) we love to make a stylish blanket fort. Our blanket fort go-to’s:

All these blankets and more available in our shop!

3 – A good book

Nothing like waiting out the storm with a good book! Here are a few of our recent favorites.

4 – Candles

If the power does go out might as well make the house smell nice!

1. Eucalyptus and Sandlewood ll 2. Black Eclipse & Amber ll 3. Coconut Milk Mango ll 4. Teak Candle Glass

All are for sale in our shop

5 – Strom drinks!

You have to stay home anyway, right? Might as well mix up a storm drink!