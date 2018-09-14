Friday Five – Florence
Friday Five
Hurricane Florence
We have been hearing all week about the power of Hurricane Florence. While Greensboro will be a relatively safe place to be; we prepared for the storm in our own way.
1 – This playlist rocks us like a hurricane
We always have music going in the shop and so Gina sturred up a great mix of all storm + rain-related songs. Give it a listen, click here!
2 – Blanket Fort!
When the power goes out (or even if it doesn’t) we love to make a stylish blanket fort. Our blanket fort go-to’s:
All these blankets and more available in our shop!
3 – A good book
Nothing like waiting out the storm with a good book! Here are a few of our recent favorites.
4 – Candles
If the power does go out might as well make the house smell nice!
1. Eucalyptus and Sandlewood ll 2. Black Eclipse & Amber ll 3. Coconut Milk Mango ll 4. Teak Candle Glass
All are for sale in our shop
5 – Strom drinks!
You have to stay home anyway, right? Might as well mix up a storm drink!
View this post on Instagram
Tonight we’ll be serving up Dark and Stormys and Liquid Sunshines for First Friday. All we’re missing is the double rainbow and you! Come on down and enjoy 15% off your purchase with a 100% chance of awesome!. • • • #firstfriday #shoplocal #dgso #downtowngreensboro #downtowngso #southendgso #livevivid #vivid_nc #vividinteriors #cocktails #darkandstormy #liquidsunshine
