Friday Five – Back to School Style

24 August 2018 0

Friday Five – Back to School

School starts here next week, and we are itching to pull out our schoolyard style. While it’s still too warm for scarves and boots we can’t resist pulling out for fall favorites.

 

 

 1 – Checked Wide-Leg Jumpsuit by Anthropologie

Nothing says fall like maroon and black checked patterns!

 

Image Source

 

2 – Sullivan Reading Glasses by Look

If you have to wear glasses (or even if you don’t) these cool pink glasses are a great accessory for any outfit!

Image Source

 

 3 – ‘Transport’ Weekend Bag by MADEWELL

Gotta fun fall vacation planned? Why not pack in style with this gorgeous weekend bag by MADEWELL.

Image Source

 

4 – Sadlery Alpaca & Wool Blend Cardigan  by ISABEL MARANT ETOILE

Have a freezing classroom (or office)? Nothing is warmer than wool! Stay warm and focused in this fuzzy ochre number.

Image Source

 

5 – Anchor Wedge by Free People

Nothing finishes an outfit quite like shoes and we are totally digging these!

Image Source

