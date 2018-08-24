Friday Five – Back to School Style
24 August 2018 0
Friday Five – Back to School
School starts here next week, and we are itching to pull out our schoolyard style. While it’s still too warm for scarves and boots we can’t resist pulling out for fall favorites.
1 – Checked Wide-Leg Jumpsuit by Anthropologie
Nothing says fall like maroon and black checked patterns!
Image Source
2 – Sullivan Reading Glasses by Look
If you have to wear glasses (or even if you don’t) these cool pink glasses are a great accessory for any outfit!
Image Source
3 – ‘Transport’ Weekend Bag by MADEWELL
Gotta fun fall vacation planned? Why not pack in style with this gorgeous weekend bag by MADEWELL.
Image Source
4 – Sadlery Alpaca & Wool Blend Cardigan by ISABEL MARANT ETOILE
Have a freezing classroom (or office)? Nothing is warmer than wool! Stay warm and focused in this fuzzy ochre number.
Image Source
5 – Anchor Wedge by Free People
Nothing finishes an outfit quite like shoes and we are totally digging these!
