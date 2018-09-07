FOLK YEAH! FRIDAY FIVE- NC FOLK FESTIVAL

07 September 2018 0

FRIDAY FIVE- FOLK FESTIVAL!

Food, music and fun! Come on down to downtown Greensboro for a weekend full of food trucks, drinks, and music!

The Folk Festival is back in town. For three years, Greensboro hosted the National Folk Festival, and although it has moved on to Salisbury

Maryland, Greensboro will still continue to host its own festival.

Here are our top 5 things that we’re looking forward to about the Festival:

1 – FOOD VENDORS

Food is popular at this festival. Over 30 food vendors will be here over the weekend. Here are a few food trucks we plan to visit a while enjoying the festival.

Chirba Chirba Dumpling

Chirpa Chirpa

Taqueria El Azteca Taco Truck

Taqueria El Azteca

The Wandering Moose

The Wandering Moose

2 – MUSIC/ENTERTAINMENT

There are many performers at the Folk Festival. Here are some of Gina’s top picks:

Rhiannon Giddens

Rhiannon Giddens

Saturday, September 08, 7:45pm – 8:45pm
 Blue Cross Blue Shield NC CityStage

 

The Performing Art Troupe of Inner Mongolia

The Perfroming Troupe of Inner Mongolia

Saturday, September 081:15pm – 2:30pm
 Wrangler Stage
Saturday, September 085:30pm – 6:45pm
 Wells Fargo Lawn Stage
Sunday, September 091:00pm – 2:15pm
 Wrangler Stage
Sunday, September 093:45pm – 5:00pm
 Wells Fargo Lawn Stage

Big Bang Boom

Big Bang Boom

Sunday, September 0912:30pm – 1:15pm
 Family Stage
Sunday, September 092:15pm – 3:00pm
 Family Stage

 

 

3 – FAMILY EVENTS

Don’t forget about the kids while at the festival. Join the Family and Van Dyke stage and the for storytelling, puppet shows, and dancing.

THE BBOYBALLET

Sunday, September 09, 12:30pm – 1:30pm
 The Van Dyke

4 – CRAFTS

Craft demonstrators as well! See the different pottery and crafts made by Native craftspeople.

IMG_3227.JPG

LOCAL CRAFTSFOLKS

5. – FASHION

