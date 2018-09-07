FOLK YEAH! FRIDAY FIVE- NC FOLK FESTIVAL

FRIDAY FIVE- FOLK FESTIVAL!

Food, music and fun! Come on down to downtown Greensboro for a weekend full of food trucks, drinks, and music!

The Folk Festival is back in town. For three years, Greensboro hosted the National Folk Festival, and although it has moved on to Salisbury

Maryland, Greensboro will still continue to host its own festival.

Here are our top 5 things that we’re looking forward to about the Festival:

1 – FOOD VENDORS

Food is popular at this festival. Over 30 food vendors will be here over the weekend. Here are a few food trucks we plan to visit a while enjoying the festival.

2 – MUSIC/ENTERTAINMENT

There are many performers at the Folk Festival. Here are some of Gina’s top picks:

Rhiannon Giddens

Saturday, September 08, 7:45pm – 8:45pm

Blue Cross Blue Shield NC CityStage

The Perfroming Troupe of Inner Mongolia

, 1:15pm – 2:30pm Wrangler Stage

, 5:30pm – 6:45pm Wells Fargo Lawn Stage

, 1:00pm – 2:15pm Wrangler Stage

, 3:45pm – 5:00pm Wells Fargo Lawn Stage

Big Bang Boom

, 12:30pm – 1:15pm Family Stage

, 2:15pm – 3:00pm Family Stage

3 – FAMILY EVENTS

Don’t forget about the kids while at the festival. Join the Family and Van Dyke stage and the for storytelling, puppet shows, and dancing.

THE BBOYBALLET

Sunday, September 09, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

The Van Dyke

4 – CRAFTS

Craft demonstrators as well! See the different pottery and crafts made by Native craftspeople.

LOCAL CRAFTSFOLKS

5. – FASHION