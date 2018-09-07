FOLK YEAH! FRIDAY FIVE- NC FOLK FESTIVAL
FRIDAY FIVE- FOLK FESTIVAL!
Food, music and fun! Come on down to downtown Greensboro for a weekend full of food trucks, drinks, and music!
The Folk Festival is back in town. For three years, Greensboro hosted the National Folk Festival, and although it has moved on to Salisbury
Maryland, Greensboro will still continue to host its own festival.
Here are our top 5 things that we’re looking forward to about the Festival:
1 – FOOD VENDORS
Food is popular at this festival. Over 30 food vendors will be here over the weekend. Here are a few food trucks we plan to visit a while enjoying the festival.
Chirpa Chirpa
Taqueria El Azteca
The Wandering Moose
2 – MUSIC/ENTERTAINMENT
There are many performers at the Folk Festival. Here are some of Gina’s top picks:
Rhiannon Giddens
The Perfroming Troupe of Inner Mongolia
3 – FAMILY EVENTS
Don’t forget about the kids while at the festival. Join the Family and Van Dyke stage and the for storytelling, puppet shows, and dancing.
4 – CRAFTS
Craft demonstrators as well! See the different pottery and crafts made by Native craftspeople.
5. – FASHION
No Comments