Feeling Blue

Perhaps it’s my positive disposition, but whenever I think about getting the blues, I get happy. Surrounding myself in the bold vibrant cobalts, royals and Klein blue is my happy place. I just recently went through our Pinterest board and it is saturated with cerulean, indigo, Prussian blues, Persian blues, Duke blues (cough cough from the Carolina Girl)!

Here’s just a happy smattering of some of our favorite inspirational tones.