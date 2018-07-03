Designing a space

The interns (Amber, Kelsey and Marina) had a fun time yesterday putting together a stop motion vignette. They started from the ground up with a layered rug look and then moving to the walls with art from Amy Gordon and Windy O’Connor. They then added in this fun pale pink Nathan Anthony Minx Wing Sofa, a beautiful glass and gold coffee table from Arteriors, chairs from Mr Brown Home and lots of pillows and accessories (all available in our shop and soon on our online shop!)