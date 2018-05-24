Design Trend: That’s so 80’s Baby

They always say everything comes back in style, and right now it’s the eighties! We have been loving eighties glam and its recent rise in the design world. The eighties were such a revolutionary period for design, as this era is known for its bold lines, organic forms, and bold color palettes. Colors ranged from neons to pastelle’s, and geometric patterns were paired with large organic forms. Mauve was such a huge trend of the eighties, and could be found in anything ranging from carpet to tile. We love taking a modern twist on mauve and pairing it with other design elements inspired by the eighties. Natural and light finished wood was also trending, and we love including these pieces into our spaces. We have paired our mid-century natural wood credenza with gold accents, with a mauve colored swivel chair. We love combining eighties inspired textures and patterns! Brass elements and fixtures were so popular in the eighties, and today we can see these elements transformed into gold and metal accents that are incorporated in so many spaces.

