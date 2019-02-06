BEFORE and AFTER: EMBRACING QUIRKY AND FUN

What do you do when your client has an amazingly curated art collection and a fun, quirky style and personality? Embrace it! The concept for the dining room incorporated bold pattern, eye-catching light fixtures, and a fully saturated color palette — no mute button on this design. And we love utilizing two smaller dining tables that allow for ease of movement rather than one long table. Check out the before and after!

We’re not sure who loved this kitchen refresh more — us or our client! Bright white cabinets brightened this kitchen and will remain classic over time, while the brass hardware and light fixtures bring in a nice bit of warmth.

We love this transformation! The tile and range hood provide the perfect focal point, and removing the shutters from the windows allows an abundance of natural light to flood the kitchen. Who wouldn’t love whipping up a lazy Sunday morning breakfast here?

We chose a crisp, clean backdrop for all of those wonderful works of art in the living room that provided the inspiration for this colorful update. The gallery wall below includes a handwritten note that the owner cherishes from her daughter. The key is to include not only the museum-worthy pieces, but also the personal items that carry special meaning.

