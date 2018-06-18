Beach Trippin’

Hi there, Gina here. I’m at Oak Island for the week and sharing some of my favorite items for the beach. I’ve packed a good bit in ranging from a cute beach umbrella, blanket, towels, bathing suit, sunnies, sunscreen, and a litany of literature.

First off, the beach essentials in beautiful blue tones.

Next Up, our beach tote, bathing suit, coverup, footwear, eyewear and sun protection.



And finally, our reading list.