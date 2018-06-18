Beach Trippin’
Hi there, Gina here. I’m at Oak Island for the week and sharing some of my favorite items for the beach. I’ve packed a good bit in ranging from a cute beach umbrella, blanket, towels, bathing suit, sunnies, sunscreen, and a litany of literature.
First off, the beach essentials in beautiful blue tones.
Next Up, our beach tote, bathing suit, coverup, footwear, eyewear and sun protection.
- Extra Large Beach Bag 2. Pom Pom and Fringe Sandals 3. Tortoise Cat Eye Sunnies 4. Two Tone Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit 5. White Striped Beach Cover Up 6. Sunscreen 7. SPF Lip Balm
And finally, our reading list.
- Can You Tolerate This? 2. The Incendiaries 3. The Maze at Windemere 4. Trick 5. History of Wolves 6. House Beautiful Small Spaces 7. Domino Summer Issue 8. Calypso 9. The Hate you Give
