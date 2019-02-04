A Pop Of Color

Hi everyone, I’m Amy! I was inspired to create this mood board by taking the simplicity of a contemporary design and having some fun with it! No matter what I design, I am a huge advocate for adding pops of color. In this contemporary vignette, I took some modern pieces that were simple but unique. This design is simple with clean lines, while playing with textures and adding quiet drama to the space. The pops of navy add contrast to the space, while the light colors brighten up the space, creating an open and relaxing feel.