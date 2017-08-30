Intern Spotlight! (Janae Alston)

Intern Spotlight!

Tell us a little about yourself. (Name, school, program you’re studying, where you’re from.)

My name is Janae Alston, and I am from Raleigh, North Carolina. I am currently in the Interior Architecture (IARC) program at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. I am currently a senior and will graduate May 2018

What made you interested in interior design?

In middle school, I took an interior design class and the assignment was to make a room out of foam board and the furniture and decor out of conventional materials. Ever since then I have been hooked on anything design and every year since then I have been in an interior design class. I also think my teachers played a big role in my interest because of how inspiring they were. I love the idea of making someone’s house a home or a space that they know was designed just for them. When I’m designing that is my objective throughout the design process.

Who are some of your design icons?

Jeff Andrews and Kelly Wearstler are my top favorite interior design icons. I am always in love with the prints and colors they choose. Kelly Wearstler brings out my classic adventurous design style and Jeff has that sophistication impact on me.

Describe your design aesthetic.

Chic, modern, classic, and funky.

What do you do at Vivid Interiors?

Everyday at Vivid is different. Always fixing and changing up the store as well as keeping it as clean and organized as possible. I fold and organize the fabric samples and sometimes help out with hardware and piece selections.

What do you like best about interning at Vivid?

I like that Gina and Laura are willing to answer any questions that I might have and how supportive they are about my work and goals. It is awesome to have that learning experience in a real live design business as well. Everyday I come in it makes me extremely excited about the career I will have in the future.

Who are your favorite musicians?

My favorite musicians are Chris Brown, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande.

Favorite drink?

Any flavor of strawberry, blueberry, or raspberry lemonade.

What is your sign?

My sign is Libra.

If you could invite anyone to dinner (living or dead) who would it be?

If I could invite anyone to dinner I would invite Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Hart, and Amy Schumer and my expectations are to laugh so hard I can’t finish my food because they are the most hilarious people I know.

Tell us three words that describe you.

Three words that describe me are goofy, considerate, and humble.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plans after graduation are to hopefully get a job in a firm or business that focuses on various aspects of design such as commercial, residential, and space planning. I also want to continue the steps on passing the NCIDQ exam to become a certified Interior Designer. After all the experience through the workforce, one day I hope to have my own interior design firm, but learning the ins and out through working is key before I make that huge step in my life.